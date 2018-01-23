Birds rescued from Louisa hoarding case find permanent home

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Twenty parakeets and cockatiels rescued from a Louisa County hoarding case in late November now have a permanent home.

The group Project Perry coordinated medical care and just released the birds into their new aviary within the past few days.

“They’re all cleared medically and ready for their new life,” says Kirah Swanson, Project Perry’s Co-Director and Outreach Coordinator. “None of them are the kind of birds that could be adopted out. None of them had really been handled by humans, so no bird really wanted anything to do with people.”

In December, Clara Collier was convicted of five counts of animal cruelty. She surrendered about 500 animals found on her West Old Mountain Road property and is banned from owning animals, with the exception of two birds.

Authorities called this case one of the “most disturbing” they have ever worked.

Deputies answering a call on November 29 discovered multitudes of animals “in distress or actually deceased already” on the 40-acre farm.

In addition to the birds rescued by Project Perry, animals seized include horses, emus, goats, sheep, guinea pigs, cats, rabbits, chickens, ducks, turkeys and a peacock.

Project Perry is accepting donations and sponsorships for the birds’ care. Follow this link for information.

