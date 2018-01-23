Bill to allow certified dogs in courtroom for testimony advances in House, Senate

Related Coverage Bill aims to allow therapy dogs in court to help kids who experience trauma testify

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill that would allow certain dogs inside Virginia courtrooms has cleared its first hurdle at the State Capitol.

Lawmakers are considering a proposal aimed at helping victims, especially children, who have to testify in court.

They’re hoping to make it easier for those victims to have a four-legged friend by their side as they take the stand.

On Monday morning, SB420 advanced out of the Senate Courts of Justice Committee.

That afternoon, its companion bill in the House, HB482, passed a subcommittee of the House Courts of Justice.

Courthouse facility dog Nomad was present for both hearings. Nomad works providing aid to victims in Bristol, Virginia.

Camille Cooper, Director of Government Affairs for The National Association to PROTECT Children, said she is pleased lawmakers support the legislation.

“Imagine a 5 or 6 six year old sitting five feet from the person who terrorized them. Dogs like Nomad provide a valuable aid to reducing additional trauma to children during court testimony,” she said.

The bill defines “certified facility dog” as a dog that has completed training or been certified from a program of an assistance dog organization to perform the duties of providing emotional support to people in high-stress environments and that is accompanied by a duly trained handler.

