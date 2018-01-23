24-year-old killed in Hopewell housing complex shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old man is dead in Hopewell after police said he was shot Tuesday afternoon in a housing complex.

Police who were investigating said they got a call just before 2 p.m. about multiple gunshots being fired at a housing complex in the 500 block of Davisville Place.

When police arrived, they found Danzell Lamont Gholson dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Gholson has since been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

The Hopewell Police are asking that anyone who may know something about this incident call Lead Detective David Hirn at (804) 541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers hotline at (804) 541-2202.

