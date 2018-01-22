Woman struck by vehicle in Henrico County Monday night has died

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County said that the woman who was struck by a vehicle Monday night has died.

The incident happened in the 8000 block of West Broad Street at 9:08 p.m.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she later died of her injuries, police said. Police have not yet released her identity.

It is still unclear with any charges will be placed.

