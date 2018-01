HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County said that a woman is in the hospital Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened in the 8000 block of West Broad Street at 9:08 p.m.

The woman was transported to the hospital, but police did not comment on her condition.

As of 11:15 p.m., only one westbound lane was open as police continue their investigation.

