Williamsburg named best attraction in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A new list ranks Colonial Williamsburg as the best attraction in Virginia.
USA Today interviewed a panel of Virginia travel writers to compile their top ten list for attractions in the Commonwealth.
Here is the full list of winners:
- Colonial Williamsburg – Williamsburg
- Virginia Creeper Trail – Abingdon
- Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest
- Natural Bridge State Park – Natural Bridge
- Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge – Chincoteague Island
- Grayson Highlands State Park – Mouth of Wilson
- Appomattox Court House National Historical Park – Appomattox
- Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello – Charlottesville
- George Washington’s Mount Vernon – Mount Vernon
- Arlington National Cemetery – Arlington
