Williamsburg named best attraction in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A new list ranks Colonial Williamsburg as the best attraction in Virginia.

USA Today interviewed a panel of Virginia travel writers to compile their top ten list for attractions in the Commonwealth.

Here is the full list of winners:

Colonial Williamsburg – Williamsburg Virginia Creeper Trail – Abingdon Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest Natural Bridge State Park – Natural Bridge Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge – Chincoteague Island Grayson Highlands State Park – Mouth of Wilson Appomattox Court House National Historical Park – Appomattox Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello – Charlottesville George Washington’s Mount Vernon – Mount Vernon Arlington National Cemetery – Arlington

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.