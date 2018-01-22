Williamsburg named best attraction in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A new list ranks Colonial Williamsburg as the best attraction in Virginia.

USA Today interviewed a panel of Virginia travel writers to compile their top ten list for attractions in the Commonwealth.

Here is the full list of winners:

  1. Colonial Williamsburg – Williamsburg
  2. Virginia Creeper Trail – Abingdon
  3. Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest
  4. Natural Bridge State Park – Natural Bridge
  5. Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge – Chincoteague Island
  6. Grayson Highlands State Park – Mouth of Wilson
  7. Appomattox Court House National Historical Park – Appomattox
  8. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello – Charlottesville
  9. George Washington’s Mount Vernon – Mount Vernon
  10. Arlington National Cemetery – Arlington

