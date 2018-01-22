Virginia mother charged with murder after 5-year-old dies from beating

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died in a Virginia hospital after being found unresponsive has been charged with his murder.

32-year-old Jaye Lynn Hadley now faces second-degree murder, felony child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding charges.

Her son, Alexander Levi Robertson, was flown to the hospital on Jan. 8 after being found unresponsive at a home on Yellow Hammer Road in Zuni. He died just over a week later on Jan. 16 after being in critical condition.

Court documents say doctors found significant bruising on Robertson’s lower back and bottom. Hadley admitted to deputies that she beat her son with a shoe, according to court documents. She then slammed his head on the floor.

“This child had some very serious injuries,” Isle of Wight Lieutenant Tommy Potter told 8News sister station WAVY back on Jan. 11. “Our concern is that — was it one event that led to these injuries or were these injuries inflicted on this child over a course of time?”

A second suspect, 33-year-old Justin Cox, was also arrested and charged with child neglect in connection with the incident.

The investigation into Robertson’s death is ongoing as police await the results of an autopsy.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.