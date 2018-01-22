VIDEO: Multiple larcenies from unlocked vehicles reported in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several larcenies from unlocked vehicles were reported over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the Rutland subdivision on Saturday for a report of a suspicious situation. Once deputies arrived on scene, they witnessed several individuals flee from the neighborhood.

Deputies later determined that numerous unlocked vehicles had been entered and had property stolen throughout the Rutland, Cool Spring Forest and the Villages at Cool Spring subdivisions.

Deputies also discovered that a vehicle had been stolen from the Villages at Cool Spring in the 9400 block of Thornecrest Drive. The stolen vehicle is a 2003 Cadillac, gold in color, four door CTS.

The sheriff’s office requests that anyone who lives in the area where these crimes were committed and has an exterior security camera, to check their footage and contact the sheriff’s office if anything suspicious is noticed. The sheriff’s office also asks residents who had their vehicles entered and have not reported the incident to law enforcement, to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

“Once again, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office strongly urges everyone to lock your vehicle(s), remove your keys and to remove all valuables any time your vehicle is unattended,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “The sheriff’s office also requests that if suspicious activity is observed, please contact the Hanover County Emergency Communications Center immediately. This is a crime of opportunity.”

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

