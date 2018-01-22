Victim identified in weekend death investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the subject of an ongoing death investigation that was launched over the weekend.

Police were called at around 9:16 p.m. to the 300 block of Grey Birch Drive in reference to a person down.

Once on scene, they found 25-year-old Aaron L. Cosby, of the 1300 block of Coalter Street, dead.

The cause of death is being determined by the Medical Examiner. The investigation is ongoing.

