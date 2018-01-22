Va. Beach mother gets 8 years for hitting daughter with baseball bat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A mother in Virginia Beach who admitted to hitting her daughter with a baseball bat is now facing 8 years in prison.

Court records show Andrea Gehring was sentenced monday to 30 years in prison, with 22 years suspended. She pleaded guilty in July to charges of malicious wounding and child abuse.

The Commonwealth said Gehring hit her 11-year-old daughter with an aluminum bat in November 2016 during a domestic dispute. Gehring hit her daughter in the face, shoulders, thighs, feet and hands.

Virginia Beach police later arrested and charged Gehring.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.