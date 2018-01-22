Shooting that killed Henrico 1-year-old could have been retaliatory

HENRICO, VA. (WRIC) — A 1-year-old baby killed last year in Henrico may have been caught up in retaliatory gunfire.

Jaidah Morris died and her father, Te’Monteke Morris, was seriously hurt after someone fired shots into their bedroom window.

Court documents indicate the child was shot in the chest. Her death rattled the neighborhood.

“It’s sad when you see an innocent child who didn’t have anything to do with anything, just trying to grow up,” neighbor Dietrich Wingfield said.

Recently unsealed search warrants reveal detectives believe it was a targeted attack linked to a shooting the day before.

In that incident, a man driving on Johnson Road near Doron Lane told police two men started shooting at his car. He wasn’t hurt, but officers did collect .40 caliber cartridge casings from the scene.

According to the court documents, detectives suspect a .40 caliber gun observed inside Jaidah’s home will match the cartridge casings recovered on Doron Lane. They took it into evidence along with cell phones, marijuana, small plastic baggies and a scale.

Investigators also spoke with several witnesses who claim Te’Monteke Morris had an ongoing problem with the man who was driving that car.

Police interviewed that man along with his girlfriend. Both insist he wasn’t anywhere near Jaidah’s home at the time of the shooting. The warrants, however, show detectives took his cell phone into evidence to see if it backs up the man’s claims or proves he is lying.

No one has been arrested for either shooting.

