School bus carrying 20 elementary students crashes in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after a Dinwiddie school bus carrying 20 elementary students crashed Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m.

Dinwiddie County Public Schools spokesperson Christie Clarke says the school bus was traveling westbound on Cox Road when the single-vehicle crash occurred.

The families of the 20 students on board are being contacted by the school administration, Clarke said.

Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.