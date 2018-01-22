RPS bus carrying 10 kids involved in 3-vehicle head-on crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said that a Richmond school bus carrying 10 students was involved in a head-on collision in the city’s south side Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened in the 200 block of Belt Boulevard at 3:40 and involved three vehicles.

Richmond Public Schools said that two students were seen by paramedics, but that no serious injuries were reported. All the students on the bus went to Lucille Brown Middle School.

Richmond Police officials said that the crash happened when one of the vehicles hit the bus head-on.

The crash is currently under investigation.

