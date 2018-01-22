Repairs begin at Creighton Court as RRHA begins replacing CEO Somanath

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RRHA and Richmond city leadership said in a statement Monday that repairs have begun at Creighton Court and that they will announce an interim CEO for the public housing organization this week.

Previous RRHA CEO T.K. Somanath resigned Sunday in the wake of controversy over heating issues at several public housing units caused by aging infrastructure.

As previously reported, the organization has begun the process of replacing the existing heating system with permanent baseboard heaters. They said the installation process will take about 30 days and cost $209,000.

The organization noted that residents will be able to live in their homes during the renovations.

This is a more cost-effective and less intrusive solution, compared to original plans to relocate residents to repair damaged pipes.

In a statement, the RRHA said that they are also making changes in their “maintenance process to ensure more internal transparency.”

About replacing Somanath, the organization said the following:

“We are committed as an agency, board and staff to ensure that residents reside in healthy and safe homes … The Board of Commissioners has accelerated the search for a new CEO for RRHA. The Board of Commissioners plans to name an Interim CEO this week. We are thankful for community offers to help and look forward to a partnership with Richmond and its residents to transform the lives of those living in poverty.”

