Power pole catches fire, closes West Broad Street in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of West Broad Street in Henrico County is closed after a power pole caught on fire.

Henrico Police said the incident, which occurred near West Club Lane, is not accident related. VDOT says all westbound lanes of W. Broad Street are currently closed.

Police advise drivers to take either I-64, Monument Avenue or Patterson Avenue as alternate routes.

The incident also caused power outages in the area. At one point, roughly 1,600 Dominion Energy customers were without power. That number has since dwindled down.

