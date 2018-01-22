Police: Man found shot to death in Southside Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a 61-year-old was found shot to death in the city’s Oak Grove neighborhood last week.

Officers were called on Thursday, January 18 to a residence in the 1800 block of Gordon Avenue for reports of a male down inside a residence. The caller stated he was checking on the welfare of the victim.

When police arrived, they found Randy L. Jones, of the 1800 block of Gordon Avenue, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.