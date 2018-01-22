Police investigating after shots fired in Henrico County neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after gunshots were fired in a Henrico County neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers were called the 1800 block of Convair Lane around 4:45 a.m. for a dispute. When officers arrived, they discovered shots had been fired.

No injuries were reported.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects, nor is there any danger to the public.

Police are on the 1800 Block of Convair Lane. Neighbors say they were evacuated from their homes. — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 22, 2018

Henrico Police say the situation is "under control" but still active. — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 22, 2018

