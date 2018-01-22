Police ID Henrico woman fatally struck by vehicle

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County said that a woman who was struck by a vehicle Monday night has died.

The incident happened in the 8000 block of West Broad Street at 9:08 p.m. Police said a Chevrolet sedan was traveling westbound on W. Broad Street and struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street.

The woman, who has been identified as 57-year-old Deborah Anchors of Henrico County, was transported to an area hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Neither speed or alcohol are considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

It is still unclear with any charges will be placed.

