Pedestrian struck in downtown Richmond, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Shockoe Slip area of downtown Richmond Friday morning.

According to police, the pedestrian was attempting to cross 14th Street when they were struck by a vehicle turning onto 14th from East Cary Street. The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police, and no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of 14th and East Cary streets.

Investigators ask anyone with any information to call Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also submit a tip online at www.7801000.com.

