No injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after a school bus with children on board was involved in an accident in Chesterfield County Monday morning.

Police officials told 8News the crash occurred at around 8:45 a.m. in the 13500 block of Happy Hill Road. It is unclear how many students were on board.

The official said the crash involved a school bus and one other vehicle.

8News has reached out to school officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

