Missing man found dead in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Caroline County have launched a death investigation after a man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead.

Charles Delano Smith, 49, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday from his home on Sunshine School Road. Smith’s wife, told deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office that her husband had walked away from his residence at around 5 p.m. and did not say where he was going.

At the time, Smith’s wife said her husband’s blood pressure was alarmingly high and that he seemed disoriented.

A search team, which included eight deputies, two state troopers, a Hanover Sheriff’s Office K9 and a Virginia State Police helicopter, immediately began to search the area.

At approximately 7:45 pm, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K9 conducted the first search of the surrounding area while CCSO deputies and Virginia State Police troopers canvased the area and checked with local businesses to no avail. At approximately 9:45 pm, a second K9 search was conducted, but Mr. Smith still was not found.

The VSP helicopter arrived at 10:22 pm. and conducted a search of the area. The helicopter was unable to locate the subject, and the search ended at 11:31 pm.

A ground search continued Monday morning at 7:30 a.m., and Mr. Smith was located an hour later in the woods off Hobbie Street, roughly a mile away from his home.

“I want to extended my deepest sympathies on behalf of the CCSO and myself to the Smith family during this difficult time,” Sheriff Tony Lippa said in a release.

