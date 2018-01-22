Missing Alabama woman, 8 months pregnant, last seen at Richmond bus station

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Alabama woman who was last seen two weeks ago in Richmond.

Sharmika L. Doyle, 34, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at the Greyhound Bus Station located at 2910 N Boulevard. She was waiting to board a bus to New York. According to Greyhound, however, she did not arrive in New York.

Doyle is described as a black woman with a medium complexion, brown hair and eyes, approximately 5’1” tall and 130 pounds.

Doyle is eight months pregnant and suffers from several medical conditions and may be without her medication.

Anyone who sees Sharmika Doyle or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

