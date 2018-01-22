Man arrested in fatal stabbing of Henrico man outside Ollie’s store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities arrested a man Friday night in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Henrico County man earlier this month.

Matthew Shea was arrested Friday night after police say a man entered the Ollie’s Discount Store, located in the 12400 block of Gayton Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday Jan. 8 with stabbing wounds.

Police were immediately called and the man, later identified as Thomas Clinton McCauley, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.