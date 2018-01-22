Fire forces two people out of their Chesterfield County home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are out of their home after fire breaks out at a house in Chesterfield early Monday morning.

Fire officials tell 8News crews were called to a house on Pleasant Ridge Road just before 4 a.m. Monday. They arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor.

The two adults evacuated safely, but they were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.

The fire was out without half an hour.

