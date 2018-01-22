Driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after eastern Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Henrico’s east end.

Police officials said in a release that the crash happened at 4:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of Meadow Road, and involved one vehicle.

The driver – the only person in the vehicle – was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police are currently investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

It is not clear at this time whether speed or alcohol were factors leading up to the crash.

