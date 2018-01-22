Crime of the Week: Suspects stole money from gambling machines at Chesterfield travel center

(WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program wants to help investigators identify and locate two suspects who stole from a local truck stop/travel center.

Just before 6 p.m. on Christmas Day, 2017, a clerk at the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road saw two men playing on the gambling machines in the back corner of the store. The clerk then saw the two men running from the store, so he went to check on the machines. He discovered the machines had been pried open and the coins inside stolen.

Both suspects were white males. One had short black hair and the other had short blond hair. Pictures of both suspects can be seen on crimesolvers.net and on Facebook @CrimeSolversCCH.

If you can help solve this theft, or have information about any unsolved crime in, or person wanted by, Chesterfield County or the city of Colonial Heights, you can submit a tip through the Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 748-0660, crimesolvers.net or the P3 app. Whichever method you use, you will remain anonymous, and, if your tip helps solve the case, you could receive a cash reward.

