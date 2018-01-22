Crime of the Week: Suspects sought in armed home invasion, robbery

(WRIC) — Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers is asking for the public to help identify two suspects in a home invasion and robbery that occurred in the City of Richmond on January 1st.

Around 1150 in the evening on January 1 in the 1700 block of North 24th Street, two males knocked on the victim’s front door. When the victim opened the door the suspects displayed a handgun and forced their way into the victim’s home. The suspects took cash and electronics and fled in an unknown direction. Thankfully, the victim was not injured.

The first suspect is a black male approximately 6’3” tall, 200 pounds and in his early 30’s. The second suspect is also a black male approximately 5’ 9” tall, 170 pounds and in his late 20’s. You can see pictures and a video of the suspects on our Facebook and Instagram pages @CrimeStoppersRVA.

If you can identify the suspects or have information about any unsolved crime or fugitive wanted in the Metro Richmond Area, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or use the P3 Tips App on your mobile device, both methods are anonymous. Crime Stoppers wants to remind you that tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward and we don’t need to know who you are to know who they are.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.