CF Austin Jackson agrees to deal with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Two people with knowledge of the contract say center fielder Austin Jackson has agreed to terms on a $6 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants

The move fills San Francisco’s top remaining void just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. Jackson will earn $3 million per season, the two people said Monday, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no deal had been announced.

San Francisco finished a surprising last in the NL West in 2017 and was seeking an offense-producing center fielder who also plays stellar defense.

Jackson turns 31 on Feb. 1. He batted .318 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 85 games for Cleveland last season.

