Ashland Police Department warns of fraud attempt

Ashland, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is warning citizens of an apparent fraudulent caller attempting to sell tickets to an event sponsored by the police department.

The police department issued a warning on its social media account:

FRAUD ALERT: We have received a report that a citizen received a phone call from an unknown caller over the weekend attempting to sell tickets to an event the Ashland Police Department is sponsoring in the upcoming weeks. More disturbing is that the caller ID indicated “Ashland Police.” Please know that this is a FRAUDULENT call and we never use any type of telephone solicitation for fundraising for the Ashland Police Foundation.

Anyone contacted by the scammer is asked to call the Ashland Police Department at (804) 412-0600.