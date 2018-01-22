2 teens taken into custody after shots fired in Henrico County neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two teens were taken into custody after gunshots were fired in a Henrico County neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home on the 1800 block of Convair Lane around 4:45 a.m. for a dispute. When officers arrived, they discovered shots had been fired, but no injuries were reported.

The situation closed off the neighborhood for several hours and neighbors were temporarily evacuated from their homes

Henrico Police initially said they were not looking for any suspects, and there was no danger to the public.

The two juveniles were eventually removed from the home and taken to the hospital.

No charges have been placed at this time.

