Warm temps bring big business to car washes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – This weekend’s uptick in temperature brought many people out to car washes to clean road salt off of their vehicles.

Rio Car Wash on Midlothian Turnpike was one of many car washes in the area with long lines.

While dealing with those long lines can be a hassle, auto detailers said putting off washing vehicles for too long could mean costly repairs in the future.

Lamont Allen, an auto detailer for B.L.A. Professional Services on Nine Mile Road in Henrico looks forward to warmer weather.

“With the snow, I can’t work, but after the snow melt, it’s nothing but work,” Allen said.

Allen said road salt used to make wintry roads safer makes cars look dirty and also cause damage to vehicles if the salt isn’t washed off immediately.

“It’ll eat it to the clear coat,” he said. “Once it eats past that clear coat, you’re into the pain and now your paint is being damaged.”

He said most car owners are unaware of the clear coat car paint that covers the main paint job. The biggest threat salt corrosion poses is rust to the car’s exterior.

Allen recommends car owners wash road salt off their vehicles 24 hours after it sticks to their vehicles.

“In about six months, you’ll be going to the paint shop”, Allen said. “It’s either come on to me and spend a few measly bucks or go to the paint shop and spend your whole paycheck.”

Auto detailers said paint job repairs range from $300 to several thousand dollars.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.