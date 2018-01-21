Six people sent to the hospital after crash in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC)- Six people were taken to the hospital after a three vehicle crash at Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

It happened just after 5pm at the Laburnum Avenue exit in Henrico County.

Virginia State Police told 8News a woman was driving a 2005 Hondo Civic heading east on Intersate 64 when she swerved and lost control.

The Civic crossed the center median hitting a 2007 Toyota Camry head on heading west on I-95 in the left lane

A 2015 Honda Civic also traveling west hit the Toyota Camry in the rear as a result of the first collision.

The woman driving the 2005 Civic was charged with reckless driving.

Stay with 8News for updates.