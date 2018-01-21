RRHA Executive Director resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director T.K. Somanath has resigned.

RRHA board chairman Bob Adams tells 8News that Somanath submitted his resignation Sunday. It is effective immediately.

“This board recruited T.K. Somanath out of retirement to help the RRHA through a transition period,” Adams said in a statement. “We are grateful for his service to the Authority during the past three years and notably his accomplishments in beginning the critical work of replacing RRHA’s aging public housing portfolio.”

Somanath has been under fire recently for his slow response to the lack of heat in more than 50 apartments. 8News first reported back in December families living in the public housing community who had spent weeks without heat.

Many of those apartments were expected to get new baseboard heaters this week.

We reached out to Somanath for comment, but he hasn’t responded.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.