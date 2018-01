HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — A man is taken to the hospital after a crash on I-95 in Henrico County.

It happened just before 7 P.M. Sunday night just south of the Boulevard exit. Virginia State police tells 8News the man was driving north in a Mazda sedan when he ran off the road. The car then hit a tree.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with 8News for updates.