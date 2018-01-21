CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being struck by a car on Hull Street Rd.

Chesterfield County Police tell 8News they believe the pedestrian was trying to cross the road in front of the Wawa gas station around 1:20 Sunday morning, when he was hit by a Cadillac sedan. Officers say Jonathan Keyes, 45, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the driver immediately stopped, stayed on the scene, and alerted police.

