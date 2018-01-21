Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining, rallying the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship Sunday.

Brady, wearing a black bandage on his right hand, showed no signs of being hampered. And, with the game — and possibly the season — on the line, the Patriots star came up big again.

Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots (15-3), who’ll play the winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

The Jaguars (12-7) led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold against the defending champions.