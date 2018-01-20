Two men stabbed overnight in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Two men were stabbed after leaving a nightclub in the city’s Shockoe Bottom area early Saturday morning.

The stabbing occurred in the area of S. 18th and E. Cary streets about 12:30 a.m., according to police.

Both stabbing victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police received reports that “individuals in the area were displaying symbols related to the Aryan movement,” a white supremacist religious organization, according to Lt. John McRoy, a spokesman with the Richmond Police Department. Police did not confirm if the stabbing and the alleged display of Aryan symbols are linked, however.

Police would not say if the stabbing victims – both white – were wearing clothing that displayed white supremacist symbols.

There are no known suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.