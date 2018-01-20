Police: Missing Fairfax man believed to be in danger

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police fear a 91-year-old man, suffering from congnitive impairment, may be in danger.

That’s according to a senior alert issued on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Gerard Thomas Restaino was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve sweater, light grey pants, and grey Sketcher slip-on sneakers. He was also wearing a gold watch, a gold wedding band and a class ring with blue stone and military type dog tags around his neck.

He stands 5’5″, weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, the Koons Toyota, located in Tysons Corner at 8610 Leesburg Pike in Vienna, was Restaino’s last known whereabouts.

Anyone with information may contact police at (703) 246-5379.

