Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 53-year-old motorcyclist.

The victim was identified as Charles Redman, of Amelia.

About 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to Goodes Bridge Road. Police say a 2002 Jeep Wrangler was making a left turn from Goodes Bridge Road into Southern States and veered into the path of a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, police added.

Redman was ejected from the motorcycle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was charged with failure to yield right of way.

