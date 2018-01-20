Dozens gather to remember tow truck driver killed on the job

PETERSBURG (WRIC) – Residents across the commonwealth came together to remember a tow truck driver killed on the job in Petersburg.

Tow truck drivers and motorcyclists gathered in a parking lot on Mechanicsville Turnpike to remember Elwood Allan Humphries.

Dozens of them drove their vehicles to Petersburg in honor of Humphries. He worked for River City Recovery.

Humphries was shot and killed last Thursday while trying to repossess a car. Police found his dead body inside his tow truck.

One of his co-workers said he was ambushed and never had the chance to get away from the person who killed him.

Participants said the massive turnout speaks volumes on how many people were impacted by Humphries’ untimely death.

His former co-worker remembers the moment she received a phone call that Humphries was killed.

“The only thing I could say was ‘oh my God, oh my God, I can’t even believe this just happened,” she said.

Police have made an arrest in connection with Humphries’ death. Anton Robinson is charged with first degree murder.

