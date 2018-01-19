Woman sentenced to eight years in babysitting battery case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who pleaded guilty to battery and neglect of a dependent earlier this week in a case involving an infant who was in her care has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The mother of an 11-month-old boy dropped him off in the morning at Nicole Cakora’s home in August 2016 where she ran a daycare and when the mother texted Cakora later in the day to check on the boy’s wellbeing she became concerned according to a probable cause affidavit filed after her arrest.

Following the mother’s text, Cakora sent her a video of the boy which showed him partially conscious and struggling to breath. The mother then told Cakora to call for an ambulance.

Once at the hospital, a doctor determined he had bleeding on both sides of the brain. Another doctor said the injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma or shaking.

Cakora claimed the child had gone down a slide, landed on his head and then cried for about 30 minutes before she put him down for a nap.

It’s not know how the child is doing, however, at the time of Cakora’s arrest, his parents indicated he had been showing signs of improvement and they expected a long road to recovery.

