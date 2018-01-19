Woman pleads guilty to killing son whose remains were found in trunk of car

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — A woman accused of killing her son whose body was found in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop in 2015 has admitted to the crime.

8News affiliate WVEC reports that Tonya Slaton pleaded guilty to a charge of second degree murder in court Friday. She will serve eight years in prison after a judge suspended two years of a 10-year sentence in court Friday.

Slaton was stopped on I-64 in Hampton in June of 2015. That’s when Virginia State Police troopers found the remains of her son, Quincy Davis, who had not been seen or heard from since 2004. It was later determined that he had been dead for more than a decade.

Court records indicate Davis died between July 2004 and July 2005.

Slaton was initially charged with a concealing a body. That charge was upgraded to second degree murder in February of 2016.

