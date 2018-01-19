Study: Concussions may not lead to CTE

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new study suggests concussions do not lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

The neurodegenerative disease causes symptoms similar to those related to Alzheimer’s disease.

CTE is often associated with professional football players and military veterans, and many scientists believe concussions lead to the disease.

Researchers at Boston University say CTE is caused by repeated head trauma, with or without concussion.

The study concluded that concussions are not correlated with the disease.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.