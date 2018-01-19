South Richmond senior living facility evacuated after gas leak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents at a senior living facility in Richmond’s southside have been evacuated after a gas leak occurred Friday night.

A person who lives at Melvin A. Fox Manor, located at the intersection of West 27th Street and Bainbridge Street told 8News that occupants smelled gas and called the city.

According to the RRHA website, the 50-unit apartment complex provides affordable housing for senior citizens.

Shortly thereafter, firefighters arrived and helped people get out. Crews are still working to seal the leak.

