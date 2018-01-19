Richmond drug trafficker sentenced to 12 years in prison

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for distributing cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents allege Parrish Williams, 31, was on federal supervision when he committed these crimes. The documents allege Williams began selling “crack” cocaine and other controlled substances within months of his release from federal prison for previous drug and firearms convictions.

Evidence presented at his sentencing hearing showed that Williams was engaged in the distribution of narcotics from October 2016 until his arrest in July 2017.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.