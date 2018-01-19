Petersburg Police: 2 women wounded in separate shooting incidents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are investigating two shootings that occurred Thursday night. Investigators do not believe either crime is related.

The first shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m.in the 1800 block of Bogese Drive, near Lee Memorial Park. Police on scene located an adult female who had been grazed by a bullet. Her injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Police have identifed the suspect as Laquan Brooks, although no description was provided.

The second shooting incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. in the 4 block of Locust Court. Police responded and found an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspects were later identified as Capedro Tyler (male) and Taylor Braswell (female). Both have been taken into custody.

If anyone has information regarding either incident, they are asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

