Owl recovering after riding 150-plus miles to Petersburg while stuck in SUV grille

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A horned owl is recovering after riding more than 150 miles in the grill of a vehicle.

Officials say the animal got stuck in the front grill of an SUV in Roanoke and traveled all the way to Petersburg where it was safely removed by the game warden and transferred to a rehabilitation center.

“We rarely get to see great horned owls up close and we’re so happy he will be ok,” Petersburg Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post. “These beautiful creatures are not to be handled lightly as we see his beak and talons are weapons. If you ever encounter one up close do not handle, call your local animal control.”

Petersburg Animal Care and Control is also using this incident as a reminder to be on the lookout for wildlife.

