James Comey to co-teach course on ethical leadership at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) – Former FBI director James Comey will co-teach a class on ethical leadership starting this fall at William & Mary.

The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a press release Friday that the class will be taught with another professor primarily at the school’s small campus in Washington, D.C.

Adam Anthony, executive director of William & Mary’s Washington Center, said by phone that it “remains to be seen” whether Comey will discuss his own experiences.

President Donald Trump fired Comey as the FBI investigated possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Comey also led the agency during its probe of Hillary Clinton’s email server.

Comey is a William & Mary graduate. He said in a statement that ethical leaders maintain “higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth.”

