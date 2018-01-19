Henrico ‘Crisis Receiving Center’ celebrates milestone

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County and Parham Doctors’ Hospital are observing the fifth anniversary of the Crisis Receiving Center.

It’s operated through a partnership between the hospital and Henrico’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).

The CIT includes representatives of Henrico County’s Police and Fire divisions, Sheriff’s Office and Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services. The CIT was established in 2008 to improve Henrico’s response and care for residents in psychiatric crisis.

The Center is one of the CIT’s key initiatives.

“Henrico’s Crisis Receiving Center helps to ensure that prompt, comprehensive and compassionate psychiatric care is available when it’s needed most,” explains Nicki Moon, coordinator of Henrico’s CIT. “In the past, patients often had to endure long wait times to be evaluated by medical and clinical professionals, causing undue stress and prolonging their trauma.”

The Center has served more than 3,600 people since it opened.

