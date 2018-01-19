FBI offers $10,000 reward for ‘chameleon beard bandit’ accused of robbing banks across country

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for a man they have dubbed the “Chameleon Beard Bandit,” who they say robbed a series of banks across the country, including one in Henrico County.

Law enforcement officers said that that the man, whose identity is unknown, has robbed six banks so far between September of last year and earlier this month.

In each of these robberies, police said he showed a demand note before threatening that he had a gun, or showing one.

Police said that he robbed banks in the following locations:

Bank of America in Durham, North Carolina on Sept. 29, 2017

1st Trust Bank in London, Kentucky on Oct. 13, 2017

Virginia Commonwealth Bank in Henrico County on Nov. 14, 2017

Bank of America in Greensboro, North Carolina on Nov. 17, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank in Roanoke, Virginia on Dec.12, 2017

Chase Bank in Longview, Texas on Jan. 5, 2018

Police described the suspect as a white male between 5’11” and 6’2″ and weighing between 180 and 240 pounds. They believe he is in his mid to late 30s with a medium build, brown eyes and hair and with a light complexion. Police said he wears glasses and frequently changes the color of his beard.

The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

